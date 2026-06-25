Dhaka, Beijing to ink 15 MoUs during Tarique Rahman, Li Qiang meeting

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang will hold a meeting at the historic Great Hall of the People at 5:00 pm on Thursday (25 June).

Following the meeting, 15 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on various areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and China will be signed in presence of the two prime ministers.

“We expect these agreements to serve as important catalysts in further strengthening China-Bangladesh relations,” Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) spokesman Mahdi Amin told a press conference today.