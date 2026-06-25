Dhaka, Beijing to ink 15 MoUs during Tarique Rahman, Li Qiang meeting
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang will hold a meeting at the historic Great Hall of the People at 5:00 pm on Thursday (25 June).
Following the meeting, 15 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on various areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and China will be signed in presence of the two prime ministers.
“We expect these agreements to serve as important catalysts in further strengthening China-Bangladesh relations,” Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) spokesman Mahdi Amin told a press conference today.
Amin said the Chinese premier will host a state banquet in honour of his Bangladesh counterpart and his accompanying delegation.
Besides, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the historic Great Hall of the People at 10:30am local time (8:30 am Bangladesh time) tomorrow (26 June), he said.
During the two meetings, Tarique Rahman will raise various issues related to Bangladesh’s national interests, said Amin.
“At the same time, we hope that these discussions will yield positive outcomes that will further consolidate the development and progress of the people of Bangladesh,” he said.