HC verdict on Holey Artisan attack today

The High Court (HC) is set to deliver the verdict of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack case today.

A HC bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on 11 October set today for the verdict. The HC will give verdict on death reference and appeal of the accused persons today.

The grisly militant attack in Holey Artisan Bakery left 20 people including foreigner nationals dead.

On 27 November 2019, a special tribunal in Dhaka sentenced seven members of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh to death for their involvement in the attack on the restaurant in the capital.