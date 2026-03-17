Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary today
Today, 17 March, marks the 106th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the undisputed leader of the Bengalese struggle for liberation.
He was born on this day in 1920 in Tungipara of Gopalganj. His nickname was “Khoka,” and over time he became known to the people as “Mujib bhai” and ultimately “Bangabandhu.”
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became involved in politics at an early age. While studying in Class-VIII at Gopalganj Mission School, he was first imprisoned for participating in the anti-British movement. After the Partition of India in 1947, he emerged as a young student leader in the politics of then East Pakistan and later became president of the Awami League.
Through the Six-Point Movement of 1966, the Mass Uprising of 1969, and the historic 1970 election followed by the Liberation War, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman rose to become the undisputed leader of the Bengali people.
Responding to his call, the Bengali nation joined the struggle for independence against Pakistani colonial rule in 1971. He was arrested by Pakistani forces on the night of 25 March.
After Bangladesh achieved independence, he returned to the country on 10 January 1972 and took oath as prime minister on 12 January.
On 15 August 1975, he was assassinated along with most of his family members by a group of rogue army officers.