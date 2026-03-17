Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary today

Today, 17 March, marks the 106th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the undisputed leader of the Bengalese struggle for liberation.

He was born on this day in 1920 in Tungipara of Gopalganj. His nickname was “Khoka,” and over time he became known to the people as “Mujib bhai” and ultimately “Bangabandhu.”