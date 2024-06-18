Ekushey Award-winning poet, novelist Asim Saha passes away

Ekushey Award-winning poet and novelist Asim Saha passed away this afternoon while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital in the capital.

He was 75.

“Asim Saha breathed his last at around 2:15 pm today . . . He was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the BSMMU with parkinson, constipation, and diabetes,” poet Mahbuba Rahman Laki, a family friend of the late poet, told BSS this evening.

He left behind his wife Anjona Saha, who is a noted singer and poet, two sons - - Avro and Aorga, relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

Born on 20 February in 1949 at his maternal uncle’s house in Netrokona district, Saha completed his secondary education in 1965 and his higher secondary education at Madaripur Government Nazimuddin College in 1967.

He pursued higher studies at Dhaka University, where he obtained a postgraduate degree in Bengali literature in 1973.