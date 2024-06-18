Ekushey Award-winning poet, novelist Asim Saha passes away
Ekushey Award-winning poet and novelist Asim Saha passed away this afternoon while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital in the capital.
He was 75.
“Asim Saha breathed his last at around 2:15 pm today . . . He was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the BSMMU with parkinson, constipation, and diabetes,” poet Mahbuba Rahman Laki, a family friend of the late poet, told BSS this evening.
He left behind his wife Anjona Saha, who is a noted singer and poet, two sons - - Avro and Aorga, relatives and admirers to mourn his death.
Born on 20 February in 1949 at his maternal uncle’s house in Netrokona district, Saha completed his secondary education in 1965 and his higher secondary education at Madaripur Government Nazimuddin College in 1967.
He pursued higher studies at Dhaka University, where he obtained a postgraduate degree in Bengali literature in 1973.
Asim Saha's contributions to Bengali literature are immense. His poetry, known for its depth and sensitivity, had earned numerous accolades. He was honored with 12 awards for his outstanding contributions to Bengali literature.
He was honored with the Bangla Academy Literary Award, a prestigious recognition of his significant contributions to poetry, in 2012.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government recognised his contributions to the Bengali language and literature by awarding him the Ekushey Padak, the country’s second-highest civilian award in 2019.
Poet Asim Saha has written over 20 poetry and novel books.
Family sources said the time of his funeral and memorial services is yet to be confirmed.