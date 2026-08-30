Mirza Abbas to return home Wednesday after medical treatment
BNP Standing Committee member and Prime Minister’s Adviser Mirza Abbas is set to return home next Wednesday after receiving medical treatment in Singapore and Malaysia for several months.
BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed the matter on Sunday. He said Mirza Abbas is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 9pm on Wednesday.
Shairul Kabir Khan said Mirza Abbas is now in relatively good health. He said Abbas underwent treatment in Singapore and Malaysia for an extended period under the advice of medical boards and is now recovering well. He is returning home from Malaysia.
Mirza Abbas suddenly fell ill on 11 March and was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where he underwent brain surgery. He was later taken to Singapore for advanced treatment before being moved to Malaysia for specialised treatment and rehabilitation.