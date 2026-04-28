Climate migration must be treated as policy priority: Swapon

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon on Tuesday said the issue of climate-induced migration should not be viewed merely as a humanitarian or emergency crisis, but recognised as a critical issue of public policy.

He said: “It is the need of the hour to include this migration-related issue in the ongoing development process.”

The minister made the remarks while addressing a workshop organised by the Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) at the CIRDAP auditorium on Tuesday morning.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.