87pc complaints against alimony, dowry

A young woman, 22 was sitting quietly on a chair in the room, the signs of worry clearly visible on her face. A little girl wandered around her. It was around 11:15 am and the room was buzzing with activity.

This reporter met the young woman on 23 September at the Legal Aid office of the Satkhira District Court. She said she had come from Assasuni upazila to file an application regarding 'meher' and alimony.

She was married eight years ago, when she was in class eight. The five year old girl with her is her only child. Four days ago, her husband sent her a notice of divorce.

Her husband works at a brick kiln for six months of the year and remains unemployed for the remaining six months. The young woman said, “It is his habit to abuse me. Since marriage, he has never provided for our daughter’s expenses or mine.”