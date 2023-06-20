Mymensingh additional DIG suspended

Additional deputy inspector general of police (admin and finance) of Mymensingh range Md Enamul Kabir has been suspended pending a departmental investigation into various allegations he is facing, reports UNB.
The public security division of the home ministry issued a notification in this regard on Monday.
Enamul faces charges of various indiscipline. It has been considered necessary and appropriate to suspend him from service in public interest, the notification reads.
He has been attached to Sylhet range DIG office until further orders.