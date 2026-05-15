Newborn twins in ICU resistant to most antibiotics, parents deeply anxious

A pair of two-week-old newborn twins undergoing treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital have been found resistant to most antibiotics, leaving their parents deeply concerned.

The twins, who have not yet been named, have been in hospital since birth. Their father, Manik Uddin, 42, a physician from Lalpur upazila in Natore, said the babies were born through normal delivery on 5 May. Soon after birth, doctors detected low oxygen levels in both newborns and advised that they be kept under observation.

Initially admitted to the paediatric ward, the babies were later transferred to the NICU after their condition worsened and they began crying excessively. Since then, they have been receiving assisted oxygen support.

Tests conducted on Thursday revealed that most antibiotics are no longer effective against the infections affecting the twins. The findings came from culture and sensitivity tests, which determine which antibiotics can still combat a particular infection.