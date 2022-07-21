'Govt to dredge rivers, set up 1,000 cyclone shelters to combat flood'

The government has taken initiatives to carry out capital dredging in rivers and to build 1,000 more Mujib Kellas (specially designed multi-purpose cyclone centres) and other shelters in an effort to combat flood in the country.

State minister for disaster management and relief Md Enamur Rahman came up with the disclosure while addressing a roundtable discussion on Thursday, said a press release.

The roundtable discussion on “Flash floods in the northeast region: Lessons, actions and rehabilitation” was organised by BRAC and daily Kaler Kantha in the capital on Thursday.

State minister Enamur Rahman attended the event as chief guest while captain AB Tajul Islam (retd), chairman of standing committee for the ministry of disaster management and relief; Sajedul Hasan, director of disaster risk management programme at BRAC; Udoy Raihan, sub-divisional engineer at flood forecasting and warning center, were speakers at the roundtable.

District and upazila administration officials of northeastern districts and representatives from local government institutions and local communities were also present at the discussion.