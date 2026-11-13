President stresses healthcare sector reforms to bring services to people’s doorsteps
President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today stressed the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the country's healthcare system, alongside a change in the mindset of all concerned, to bring medical services to people's doorsteps.
"A major transformation and reorganisation of the country's healthcare services is crucial to bringing healthcare services to people's doorsteps," he said.
The President said this while inaugurating the 1st International Conference and Dental Expo-2026 (BPSCON 2026), organised by the Bangladesh Prosthodontic Society, this morning.
The President said, "The country's healthcare system has become so complicated that accessing medical services has become difficult for ordinary people. Besides, the cost of dental treatment is so high that ordinary people cannot afford it."
Referring to the limitations of healthcare services at government hospitals, the President said, "In most cases, government hospitals lack the necessary physicians and adequate medical facilities. At the upazila level, physicians are often hardly available. As a result, ordinary people are compelled to seek treatment from unqualified practitioners."
He urged the relevant authorities to appoint an adequate number of government physicians at health centres in remote and marginalised areas.
At the same time, emphasising the importance of young physicians providing healthcare services in rural areas, he said, "Many young physicians do not want to go to villages after completing their studies. However, ordinary people will not receive medical services unless physicians work in rural areas."
"Many physicians are unwilling to go to remote areas. Even those who go to remote sometimes, move elsewhere after a few days for further training or other assignments. This mindset needs to change," he said, urging young physicians to develop a mindset of serving people in rural and remote areas.
"The country's brightest students study medicine or medical science, and the government makes substantial investments in this sector. However, the benefits of these investments are not reaching ordinary people," he added.
The President also called upon the relevant authorities in the healthcare sector to act sincerely to prevent various forms of existing mismanagement, saying, "The situation could be changed very easily if people had love and a sense of responsibility towards others."
Calling for initiatives to keep professional organisations free from partisan politics, he said, "Political affiliations should not influence professional activities. If initiatives are taken in this regard, many of the problems would be reduced considerably."
"The tendency to change everything in an organisation whenever the government changes must also come to an end," he noted.
"The country's people want change, and everyone must work together to bring about this positive change. To this end, all must continue working from their respective positions to establish a universal and people-friendly healthcare system in the country," he added.
Thanking the organisers for arranging the international conference, he said the Bangladesh Prosthodontic Society would further strengthen its position at the international level and make significant contributions to supporting the country's dental surgeons and improving dental healthcare services.
On the occasion, the President also shared his personal experiences regarding his dental problems and treatment and expressed gratitude to the physicians who have been treating him.
Earlier, the President unveiled the souvenir of the organisation, which also presented him with a commemorative crest.
President of the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council Prof. Mohammad Saiful Islam and Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry at Bangladesh Medical University Professor Shakhawat Hossain delivered speeches as special guests.
The programme was presided over by President of the Bangladesh Prosthodontic Society Professor Abu Tayeb Md. Ahsan Ullah, while Member Secretary of the organisation's convening committee Md. Alamgir Kabir delivered the welcome address.
The organisation's General Secretary Professor Md. Masudur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.