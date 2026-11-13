President stresses healthcare sector reforms to bring services to people’s doorsteps

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today stressed the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the country's healthcare system, alongside a change in the mindset of all concerned, to bring medical services to people's doorsteps.

"A major transformation and reorganisation of the country's healthcare services is crucial to bringing healthcare services to people's doorsteps," he said.

The President said this while inaugurating the 1st International Conference and Dental Expo-2026 (BPSCON 2026), organised by the Bangladesh Prosthodontic Society, this morning.