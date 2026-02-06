How to find your voting center on smartphone

With less than a week left for the voting to the 13th parliamentary election and the referendum, slated for 12 February, the election commission launched the digital tools to find the voting centers.

Voters can find the location of their polling center by entering their National Identity Card (NID) number and their birthday on the Smart Election Management BD app.

In a press release on 3 February, the EC said the Smart Election Management BD app is available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Through the app, users can view the polling center’s location (geo-location), photos, distance, maps, and related details.