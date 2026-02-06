13th parliamentary election
How to find your voting center on smartphone
With less than a week left for the voting to the 13th parliamentary election and the referendum, slated for 12 February, the election commission launched the digital tools to find the voting centers.
Voters can find the location of their polling center by entering their National Identity Card (NID) number and their birthday on the Smart Election Management BD app.
In a press release on 3 February, the EC said the Smart Election Management BD app is available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Through the app, users can view the polling center’s location (geo-location), photos, distance, maps, and related details.
In addition, the app provides information on registered political parties, affidavits of contesting candidates in elections, election results, and other election-related information, it added.
Find your voting center
Follow the instructions to find your voting center.
1. Go to Google Play Store or App Store.
2. Install Smart Election Management BD app on your smartphone.
3. Open the app.
4. Select ‘Language’ either Bangla or English.
5. Select ‘13th Parliamentary Election’ under ‘Schedule Announced Elections’ category.
For first time user;
6. Go to ‘Details’ on ‘Verify if you are a voter for this election’.
7. ‘Enter NID number’, ‘Date of birth’ on blank spaces and then ‘Verify’.
8. The next step will show ‘Your Voter No’, ‘Your Voting Serial Number’, ‘Your Center,’ ‘Center Address’ and ‘Direction’ on Google Maps.
Or
9. Go to ‘Find a Voting Center’ on the bottom right.
10. Then ‘Enter NID number’, ‘Date of birth’ on blank spaces and then ‘Search’.
11. The next step will show ‘Your Voter No’, ‘Your Voting Serial Number’, ‘Your Center,’ ‘Center Address’ and ‘Direction’ on Google Maps.
According to the EC, there are currently a total of 127,612,384 voters in the country. Of them, 64,760,382 are male, 62,850,772 are female, and 1,230 are from the third gender voters.
“Those who turned 18 by 31 October this year and completed their registration have been included in the voter lists,” EC senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed told a press briefing in Dhaka on 2 November 2025.