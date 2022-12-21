Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister due Thursday

In November, the Iranian said Foreign Office Consultation and meeting of Joint Economic Commission should be held at mutually convenient time to further strengthen relations in the field of trade, investment, economy, energy, chemical fertiliser and food security.
Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam briefed the Iranian side last month about trade potential between Bangladesh and Iran and sought efforts for more visits of trade delegations.
The two countries also discussed details about mutual cooperation under Indian Ocean Rim Association.