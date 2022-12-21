Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister due Thursday

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka Thursday morning to discuss bilateral and other issues of mutual interest with Bangladesh, reports news agency UNB.

Apart from his bilateral meeting with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, the Iranian deputy foreign minister is likely to meet Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam during his brief stay in Dhaka.