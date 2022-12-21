Bangladesh

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister due Thursday

Prothom Alo English Desk

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka Thursday morning to discuss bilateral and other issues of mutual interest with Bangladesh, reports news agency UNB.

Apart from his bilateral meeting with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, the Iranian deputy foreign minister is likely to meet Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam during his brief stay in Dhaka.

In November, the Iranian said Foreign Office Consultation and meeting of Joint Economic Commission should be held at mutually convenient time to further strengthen relations in the field of trade, investment, economy, energy, chemical fertiliser and food security.

Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam briefed the Iranian side last month about trade potential between Bangladesh and Iran and sought efforts for more visits of trade delegations.

The two countries also discussed details about mutual cooperation under Indian Ocean Rim Association.

