Govt wants to appoint students in part-time jobs in its offices: Asif Mahmud
Local government, rural development and cooperatives and youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said the government wants to appoint students in part-time jobs in its different offices.
He said this in a post on his verified Facebook account.
“We want to appoint students in part-time jobs in various government offices. Some positions in various offices do not require full-time permanent employment,” Asif said.
Part-time appointments will help the government cut its expenses and will also bring financial solvency to the students, he said.