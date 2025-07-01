Bangladesh

Govt wants to appoint students in part-time jobs in its offices: Asif Mahmud

BSS
Dhaka
Local government, rural development and cooperatives and youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.File photo

Local government, rural development and cooperatives and youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said the government wants to appoint students in part-time jobs in its different offices.

He said this in a post on his verified Facebook account.

“We want to appoint students in part-time jobs in various government offices. Some positions in various offices do not require full-time permanent employment,” Asif said.

Part-time appointments will help the government cut its expenses and will also bring financial solvency to the students, he said.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh