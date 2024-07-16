None to be spared for committing subversive acts: Home minister
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said he had nothing to say about the movement being waged seeking reform in the quota system in government jobs.
But if anyone carries out vandalism, and subversive acts at the advice of any one, they won’t be spared, he warned.
The home minister was speaking to the media at the secretariat Tuesday.
Asaduzzaman Khan further said the law enforcement agency will do their work if anything subversive is carried out, if public suffering is created and blood is shed. They (the law enforcement agency) have been ordered so.
The home minister said meeting demands by blocking roads is not the right process.
He urged the students to go back shunning such activities. At the same time, he asked them to place their statements before the court.