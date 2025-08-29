Ordinance on enforced disappearance with death penalty approved in principle

The Advisory Council in principle on Thursday approved the draft of “Enforced Disappearance Prevention and Redress Ordinance 2025” having provision of death penalty as a maximum punishment for offenders.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the Advisory Council meeting at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) in the city, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the city this afternoon.

“Today’s approval is only in principle. It will be presented in Advisory Council meeting again after further discussions for final approval. If the ordinance comes into effect, proper protection and redress will be ensured to the victims and their families,” he said.