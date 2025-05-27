SC orders reinstatement of 988 NU staff dismissed in 2012

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court ordered the reinstatement of 988 officials and employees of the National University (NU) who were dismissed in 2012.

A seven-member Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed delivered the verdict on Tuesday, granting the appeal.

A total of 988 people were appointed on various posts ranging from MLSS (office assistants) to deputy registrars between November 2003 and August 2004 during the tenure of the 4-party Alliance government.

But they were dismissed in 2012 during the Awami League government, following a verdict of the higher court.