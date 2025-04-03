Bangladesh reviewing tariffs on imported products from US: Shafiqul Alam
Bangladesh is reviewing its tariffs on products imported from the United States (US), said Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam Thursday.
“The National Board of Revenue is identifying options to rationalise tariffs expeditiously, which is necessary to address the matter,” he wrote on a Facebook post this morning.
Alam said the US is a close friend of Bangladesh and its largest export destination.
The interim government has been working with the US since the Trump administration took over to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, he said.
“Our ongoing work with the US government is expected to help address the tariff issue,” the press secretary said.