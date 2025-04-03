Bangladesh

Bangladesh reviewing tariffs on imported products from US: Shafiqul Alam

BSS
Dhaka
Press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government, Shafiqul Alam.File photo

Bangladesh is reviewing its tariffs on products imported from the United States (US), said Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam Thursday.

“The National Board of Revenue is identifying options to rationalise tariffs expeditiously, which is necessary to address the matter,” he wrote on a Facebook post this morning.

Alam said the US is a close friend of Bangladesh and its largest export destination.

The interim government has been working with the US since the Trump administration took over to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, he said.

“Our ongoing work with the US government is expected to help address the tariff issue,” the press secretary said.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh