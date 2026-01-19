6 European ambassadors including Michael Miller meet Tarique Rahman
European Union ambassadors from six countries, led by the EU ambassador to Dhaka, Michael Miller, paid a courtesy call on BNP chairman Tarique Rahman.
The meeting took place today, Monday, at 5:40 pm at the BNP chairman’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka. The ambassadors of Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Spain and Italy attended. The BNP media cell informed the media about the meeting.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP chairman’s foreign affairs advisory committee member Humayun Kabir, adviser Mahdi Amin and the chairman’s press secretary Saleh Shibli were present.
Earlier today, after 11 am, the Canadian ambassador to Dhaka, Ajit Singh, paid a courtesy call on Tarique Rahman.
Later, around 5 pm, the US ambassador to Dhaka, Brent Christensen, met him. Today, three separate meetings were held between the BNP chairman and foreign diplomats.