Bangladesh should be example of free and fair elections

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated the country’s expectations for a free and fair elections in Bangladesh. He said that the whole world including the United States is keeping an eye on the upcoming elections of Bangladesh. Everyone is focused on ensuring that Bangladesh proves itself an example of holding a free and fair election in the region and across the world.

He spoke about this expectation at the beginning of the bilateral meeting with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at the US State Department on Monday afternoon at Washington local time.

After the meeting between the two foreign ministers, Abdul Momen said, US Secretary of state emphasised on free and fair elections. The foreign minister said, “They stressed on a free and fair elections. They hoped there would be a model election. I ensured him that this is also our intention. We also want a model election. I requested him to help us in this regard so that we can carry out a free, fair and transparent election.”