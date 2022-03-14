Hadisur’s body reaches Dhaka

The body of Hadisur was scheduled to reach Dhaka on Sunday from Romania via Istanbul but the flight carrying the body failed to take off timely due to heavy snow storm in Istanbul.
Earlier on 9 March, 28 surviving crews of the Bangladeshi ship who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in Dhaka.
They went from Ukraine to Moldova to reach Bucharest, from where they flew to Dhaka.
The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' had been stranded at Alvia port in Ukraine since 23 February, following Russia's invasion of its eastern European neighbour.
Hadisur, third engineer of the BSC ship, was killed in a rocket attack on the vessel. The ship had since then been declared abandoned.
Hadisur's body was preserved in a bunker near Ukraine as the procedure to bring back the body was being delayed due to the worsening situation in Ukraine.