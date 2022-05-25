Hadisur's family to receive Tk 40m as compensation

The remaining sailors onboard will get a salary for seven months. Apart from this, a job has been managed for Hadisur's brother in BSC. He will join there on 1 June.
Earlier on 9 March, 28 surviving crew members of the Bangladeshi ship who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in Dhaka. They went from Ukraine to Moldova to reach Bucharest in Romania, from where they flew to Dhaka.
The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship had been stranded at Olvia port in Ukraine since 23 February, following Russia's invasion of its eastern European neighbour.