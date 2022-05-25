Bangladesh

Attack on Banglar Samriddhi

Hadisur's family to receive Tk 40m as compensation

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The family of Md Hadisur Rahman, who was killed on 3 March in a missile attack on a Bangladeshi ship stranded at a Ukrainian port Olvia, will receive Tk around 40 million as compensation from an insurance company. The money will be handed over to the family in June.

The governing body of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) confirmed the matter, said a press release issued by the shipping ministry.

The remaining sailors onboard will get a salary for seven months. Apart from this, a job has been managed for Hadisur's brother in BSC. He will join there on 1 June.

Earlier on 9 March, 28 surviving crew members of the Bangladeshi ship who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in Dhaka. They went from Ukraine to Moldova to reach Bucharest in Romania, from where they flew to Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship had been stranded at Olvia port in Ukraine since 23 February, following Russia's invasion of its eastern European neighbour.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment