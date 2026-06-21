Malaysia rolls out red carpet to welcome PM Tarique Rahman

A child presented a bouquet to Zubaida Rahman at that time.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury and Deputy High Commissioner Mosammat Shahanara Monica were also present.

The prime minister and his spouse were given a red-carpet reception and a guard of honour. During the ceremonial guard of honour presented by a smartly turned-out contingent, the national anthems of both countries were played.

Afterward, the prime minister was escorted from the airport to the Shangri-La Hotel in Kuala Lumpur in a special motorcade. The prime minister, his spouse, and members of the delegation will stay at the hotel during the visit.

The route from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to the Shangri-La Hotel, a journey of about 50 minutes by road, was decorated with the national flags of Bangladesh and Malaysia to welcome the prime minister.

This is Tarique Rahman’s first visit to Malaysia since assuming office as head of government on 17 February following his party’s landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary election.