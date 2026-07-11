Merit must be prioritised in teacher recruitment: Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General and LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has stressed the importance of prioritising merit in teacher recruitment at Thakurgaon University, saying the institution must achieve world standards instead of becoming a traditional university.
Mirza Fakhrul made the remark while addressing the university's logo unveiling ceremony last night.
He said all necessary steps will be taken, including ensuring merit-based teacher recruitment, so that the newly established university can emerge as a world-class institution and help Thakurgaon, a poor and underdeveloped district, gain the reputation of an educational hub.
Thakurgaon University Vice Chancellor Prof Md Israfil presided over the programme, while Thakurgaon-2 lawmaker Abdus Salam, Thakurgaon-3 lawmaker Zahidur Rahman, University Grants Commission (UGC) Member Prof Mohammad Ayub Islam, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rafiqul Haque, Police Superintendent Belal Hossain, District BNP President Mirza Faisal Amin, and Eco-Social Development Organization (ESDO) Executive Director Md Shahid Uz Zaman also spoke.
UGC Member Prof Mohammad Ayub Islam said establishing a public university is a laborious and time-consuming process, but Thakurgaon University has made remarkable progress within a short time.
He said the university has identified a suitable campus site and the University Grants Commission will continue to provide all necessary support for its development.
He also expressed gratitude to Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for his support in advancing the establishment of the university.
Vice Chancellor Prof Israfil expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, BNP Secretary General and LGRD Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and the UGC for establishing the university.
He also acknowledged the contributions of renowned artists Prof Mohammad Yunus and Prof Shishir Bhattacharya, both from Thakurgaon, for designing the university's monogram.