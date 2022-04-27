Hajj flights from Bangladesh begin on 31 May

Flights carrying Bangladeshi pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to perform hajj will begin on 31 May, said the civil aviation and tourism ministry on Wednesday.

This year, the government has fixed Tk 1.40 lakh as plane fare.

Biman will carry 31,000 pilgrims on 75 dedicated flights, said state minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali while talking to reporters after attending a meeting on hajj management at the secretariat.