Hajj registration to start from 16 May

Pilgrims need to possess a passport with at least seven months validity (till 4 January, 2023) for completing the registration process, the ministry said.
If a pilgrim is unable to go to Saudi Arabia for Hajj post-registration, he will be refunded the plane fare and the cost allocated for food.
However, if any Haji cancels his trip after confirmation of the plane ticket, he will not get back the airfare.
Each pilgrim will have to carry an additional 810 Saudi Riyal with them for sacrificial purposes, according to the ministry.