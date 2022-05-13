Bangladesh

Hajj registration to start from 16 May

Prothom Alo English Desk
Labourers bring the new Kiswa, the protective cover that engulfs the Kaaba, made from black silk and gold thread and embroidered with Koran verses, in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on July 19, 2021 on the night before the start of the annual hajj pilgrimage.
Labourers bring the new Kiswa, the protective cover that engulfs the Kaaba, made from black silk and gold thread and embroidered with Koran verses, in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on July 19, 2021 on the night before the start of the annual hajj pilgrimage.AFP

The registration process for this year’s Hajj will start from 16 May, the ministry of religious affairs has said.

Pilgrims, who want to perform the holy Hajj in Saudi Arabia, after a Covid-induced hiatus of two years, will have to complete the registration process by 18 May, which is also the payment deadline.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pilgrims need to possess a passport with at least seven months validity (till 4 January, 2023) for completing the registration process, the ministry said.

If a pilgrim is unable to go to Saudi Arabia for Hajj post-registration, he will be refunded the plane fare and the cost allocated for food.

Advertisement

However, if any Haji cancels his trip after confirmation of the plane ticket, he will not get back the airfare.

Each pilgrim will have to carry an additional 810 Saudi Riyal with them for sacrificial purposes, according to the ministry.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement