PM seeks deeper, multifaceted defence ties with Turkiye

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has emphasised deepening and diversifying defence cooperation between Bangladesh and Turkiye as he held a bilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Antalya.

Their discussions also covered the ways to strengthen bilateral ties, boost trade and investment, and expand cooperation in energy, minerals, climate action and the Rohingya repatriation.

The prime minister held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Max Royal Hotel in Antalya on Tuesday evening, said his Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.