Summit Meeting
PM seeks deeper, multifaceted defence ties with Turkiye
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has emphasised deepening and diversifying defence cooperation between Bangladesh and Turkiye as he held a bilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Antalya.
Their discussions also covered the ways to strengthen bilateral ties, boost trade and investment, and expand cooperation in energy, minerals, climate action and the Rohingya repatriation.
The prime minister held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Max Royal Hotel in Antalya on Tuesday evening, said his Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.
The meeting took place a day before the two-day World Leaders’ Summit of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled for 11-12 November.
The prime minister stressed making defence cooperation between the two countries deeper and more multifaceted, and called for expanding it alongside joint investment in the defence sector.
He also urged closer dialogue between the two countries to boost bilateral trade and investment.
The prime minister stressed making defence cooperation between the two countries deeper and more multifaceted, and called for expanding it alongside joint investment in the defence sector.
On energy and minerals, the two sides discussed expanding cooperation in energy security and mineral resources. The prime minister said Turkish investors have opportunities in Bangladesh’s renewable energy sector.
The two sides also underscored the importance of forging partnership in the renewable energy sector.
Highlighting climate change, Tarique Rahman stressed the importance of international cooperation for vulnerable countries like Bangladesh in tackling its adverse impacts. He also congratulated Turkiye for hosting COP31.
Turning to the Rohingya crisis, the prime minister appreciated Turkiye’s consistent support.
He expressed gratitude for Ankara’s firm solidarity with the Rohingya at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and for its humanitarian assistance on the ground.
He said Turkiye’s continued support and active role at the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are vital to ensuring the safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya, and urged Ankara to keep backing them in international forums.
At the beginning of the meeting, Tarique Rahman recalled his meeting with the Turkish president on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York in September. He praised the progress made in bilateral cooperation since then.
Earlier in the day, the prime minister arrived in Antalya on a three-day visit to attend the summit and hold talks with leaders of different countries.
A Turkish Airlines flight carrying him, his wife Zubaida Rahman and other members of the entourage landed at Antalya Airport at 4:03 pm local time after a stopover in Istanbul. He had left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7:30 am Bangladesh time.
The prime minister is scheduled to address a plenary session on 12 November and hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.