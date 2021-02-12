Happy in Bhasan Char, but Rohingya want to return to Myanmar

The Rohingya, now living in Bhasan Char, want to see a peaceful environment in Myanmar with the restoration of their basic rights for their early return despite what they say having a far better place than the congested camps in Cox’s Bazar.

“We’re living here (Bhasan Char) happily and peacefully. We’re very happy with the facilities we’ve got here. But we want to return to Myanmar,” Fayez, a 28-year-old Rohingya man, told news agency UNB.

He said he has just opened a shop in Bhasan Char that offers tea and snacks and is hopeful of earning a little bit of money through the daily sales.

Fayez is one of the over 7,000 Rohingya who willingly have shifted to Bhasan Char, Noakhali in search of a better place, including safety and security.

“I’m here with my wife, three children and my mother-in-law,” said the young Rohingya man who entered Bangladesh in 2017 following military crackdowns in Rakhine state.