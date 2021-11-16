Hasan Azizul Huq to be buried at RU central library premises

The writer, who was undergoing treatment due to several health issues, passed away in Rajshahi on Monday night. He was 82.
In August, Hasan Azizul Huq was brought to Dhaka via an air ambulance after falling seriously ill with electrolytic imbalance and heart disease. He returned home a few days later.
He had age-related health issues, heart problems and diabetes.
The writer was first admitted to the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute. A 16-member medical board was formed for his treatment.
Later, he was shifted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University where another medical board of five physicians was formed.
Born in the family of Doa Baksh and Johra Khatun in Jabgraam in the Burdwan district of West Bengal in 1939, Hasan Azizul Huq completed his post-graduation from Rajshahi University in 1960.
He served as a faculty in the Department of Philosophy at the same university from 1973 till 2004.
Considered as one of the most prominent writers and a legendary litterateur in the country, Hasan received many prestigious awards in his literary career, including the Bangla Academy Literary Award (1970), Ekushey Padak (1999), Ananda Puroshkar (2008), Independence Award (2019), Lekhok Shibir Puroshkar and more, for his contributions to Bangla literature.
President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Hasan Azizul Huq.