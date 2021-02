The government has appointed Sayeed Hasan Shikdar, chief (additional secretary) of the planning division, as the new chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), reports UNB.



The public administration ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Monday.

Hasan Shikdar will replace Md Sayeed Noor Alam who recently went on retirement. On 12 January, 2020, the government made Sayeed Noor Alam the chairman of RAJUK.