EU and Critical Mahmood collaborate on "I've Got the Power" campaign

The European Union (EU) and renowned Bangladeshi hip-hop artist Critical Mahmood on Thursday launched the "I’ve Got the Power" campaign. The campaign celebrates the strong partnership between Bangladesh and the EU for a greener, sustainable future for all. It focuses on the transformative impact of EU-supported initiatives in Bangladesh that provide renewable solutions for individuals and local communities.

Critical Mahmood’s track, "I’ve Got the Power", is the inspirational anthem of the campaign, highlighting the potential of clean energy to improve lives and encouraging them to adapt. Critical Mahmood stated, “As an artiste, it is my passion to support positive change with an impact on real people. Renewable energy is crucial for the future prosperity of Bangladesh and I’m proud to lend my voice to inspire change and contribute to a larger mission in collaboration with the European Union.”