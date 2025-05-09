Clean energy
EU and Critical Mahmood collaborate on "I've Got the Power" campaign
The European Union (EU) and renowned Bangladeshi hip-hop artist Critical Mahmood on Thursday launched the "I’ve Got the Power" campaign. The campaign celebrates the strong partnership between Bangladesh and the EU for a greener, sustainable future for all. It focuses on the transformative impact of EU-supported initiatives in Bangladesh that provide renewable solutions for individuals and local communities.
Critical Mahmood’s track, "I’ve Got the Power", is the inspirational anthem of the campaign, highlighting the potential of clean energy to improve lives and encouraging them to adapt. Critical Mahmood stated, “As an artiste, it is my passion to support positive change with an impact on real people. Renewable energy is crucial for the future prosperity of Bangladesh and I’m proud to lend my voice to inspire change and contribute to a larger mission in collaboration with the European Union.”
The EU’s Global Gateway initiative underpins the campaign, and is exemplified by projects like the Bangladesh Renewable Energy Facility, which aims to install approximately 750 MW of renewable energy capacity, primarily through utility-scale solar photovoltaic and onshore wind projects, alongside battery storage systems.
Michael Miller, Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh, underlined: “The clean energy transition is about people: their access to reliable power, their access to economic opportunities. This campaign should make us think about how we can all work to build a sustainable future for individuals and communities in Bangladesh.”
The EU/Bangladesh partnership empowers individuals like Selim, a Kaliganj-based e-rickshaw driver who relies on electricity to power the lithium battery for his vehicle. This enables him to navigate the city efficiently, providing a stable income for his family. Nusrat, a rising cricket star, is able to hone her cricket skills day and night, thanks to the renewable energy that illuminates her training facilities. Their stories illustrate how the Global Gateway initiative has a direct positive impact on individuals and small businesses.