Some civil society members trying to mislead people: Parash

Awami Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash Saturday said a section of the civil society in the country is now active to mislead the people.
"Efforts are underway to implement a planned scheme to prove that the government has failed." Attempts are being made to create such a situation that the common people lose their faith in the government," he said.
He made the remarks at a programme to distribute food among underprivileged people on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at Kamarpara School and College under Turag police station organised by Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami Jubo League.
"Some media are now very nakedly playing the role of the opposition party, the disgraceful revelations of which have recently come before the public through The Daily Prothom Alo's yellow journalism," he said.
"It cannot be called just yellow journalism, this type of journalism has tarnished the profession," Parash said.
He said that the recent incident of arson of BNP is very sad and suspicious. "Since there is a record of arson it is natural to treat them seriously on the list of suspects," he added.
Acting president of Dhaka Metropolitan North Jubo League Zakir Hossain Babul presided over the event.
Among others, member of parliament Habib Hasan, general secretary of Jubo League Md Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, presidium member of Jubo League Mamunur Rashid, Subhash Chandra Howladar, publicity secretary Jaydev Nandi, office secretary Md Mostafizur Rahman Masud, relief and social welfare secretary Saddam Hossain Pavel and deputy secretary Delwar Hossain Shahzada spoke at the time.