Appointments of 8 DCs cancelled
The Ministry of Public Administration has canceled the appointments of eight newly appointed deputy commissioners (DCs) out of a total of 59.
The announcement was made by senior secretary Md. Mokhlesur Rahman during a press briefing at the secretariat on Wednesday morning.
The selection committee conducted a thorough review and prepared a fit list for the appointments, Rahman explained.
The committee met today, and following an immediate review, the appointments of eight individuals were canceled, he added.
The districts impacted by this decision are Lakshmipur, Joypurhat, Kushtia, Rajshahi, Shariatpur, Sirajganj, Rajbari, and Dinajpur.