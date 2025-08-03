Chief Adviser opens Navy and Air Force Selection Board-2025
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus formally inaugurated the 'Navy and Air Force Selection Board-2025' at the Navy Headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday.
The ceremony, organised at the Navy Headquarters, marked the official start of the promotion process of officers from Navy Captain to Commodore, Commander to Captain and Lieutenant Commander to Commander, and Air Force Group Captain to Air Commodore, Wing Commander to Group Captain and Squadron Leader to Wing Commander.
The board, comprised of top policy-making military officers, will select qualified and skilled officers for the future senior leadership of the Navy and Air Force, subject to the approval of the government.
At the onset of the ceremony, a minute's silence was observed in memory of those who died in the tragic plane crash at Milestone School and College, said a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
At the inauguration ceremony of the Selection Board-2025, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus remembered with deep respect the brave soldiers of the armed forces who sacrificed their lives in the great Liberation War of 1971, the brave freedom fighters of all classes and professions and all the martyrs who sacrificed themselves in the mass uprising in July-August 2024.
He recalled the glorious history, struggle and heroism of the Bangladesh Navy and Air Force and highly praised their spontaneous participation in addressing natural disasters and national needs.
Prof Yunus commended and congratulated the members of the Navy and Air Force for standing by the people of the country in various crises, especially the student uprising in July-August 2024, and the security crisis in the country, maintaining law and order, participating in development and service works in nation-building, and earning the love and absolute trust of the people.
The Chief Adviser gave instructions on achieving economic prosperity through the conservation and harvesting of the country's marine resources, the contribution of the Bangladesh Navy in the management of the deep sea port, the economic hub of the future and building the necessary skilled human resources for the overall development of blue economy.
At the same time, he highlighted the various activities going on to develop the country's blue economy, the establishment of the Maheshkhali Integrated Development Authority (MIDA) and the various steps taken for the overall development of the country.
He also mentioned the contribution of the Navy and the Air Force to this end.
Prof Yunus emphasised the modernisation of the Navy and the Air Force, and focused on the role of the two forces in serving and protecting the motherland apart from the development of the country's education system.
He hoped that the Navy and the Air Force would continue this trend of standing by the people in any state crisis and disaster by upholding the country's constitution.
The Chief Adviser gave appropriate instructions to the Selection Board to select patriotic, talented, skilled, professional, honest, humane and morally qualified officers under the leadership of the Bangladesh Navy and the Air Force.
When the Chief Adviser arrived at the venue, he was welcomed by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan.
The Chief of the Navy and the Chief of the Air Force expressed sincere gratitude to the Chief Adviser for attending this event.
They expressed their strong hope that the personal involvement and guidance of the Chief Adviser in the selection of the future leadership of the Navy and the Air Force has increased the enthusiasm and morale of all members of the Navy and the Air Force.
In addition, under the valuable guidance of the Chief Adviser, the chiefs of the two services expressed their determination to build well-equipped forces by selecting competent and suitable officers to lead the Navy and Air Force on the criteria of patriotism, professional skills, humanitarian and leadership qualities.
Senior military and civil officers were present at the event.
At the end of the event, the Chief Adviser planted a sapling on the Navy Headquarters premises and wished for the prosperity of the Navy, Air Force and Bangladesh.