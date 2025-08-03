Chief Adviser opens Navy and Air Force Selection Board-2025

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus formally inaugurated the 'Navy and Air Force Selection Board-2025' at the Navy Headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday.

The ceremony, organised at the Navy Headquarters, marked the official start of the promotion process of officers from Navy Captain to Commodore, Commander to Captain and Lieutenant Commander to Commander, and Air Force Group Captain to Air Commodore, Wing Commander to Group Captain and Squadron Leader to Wing Commander.

The board, comprised of top policy-making military officers, will select qualified and skilled officers for the future senior leadership of the Navy and Air Force, subject to the approval of the government.