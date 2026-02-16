36 bungalows and apartments being prepared for ministers, state ministers

Following its landslide victory in the 13th national parliament election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to form the new government.

Preparations are underway to allocate 36 official residences, which include 24 bungalows and 12 apartments, for ministers and state ministers of the new government.

These residences are located in the capital’s Bailey Road, Minto Road and Hare Road areas, collectively known as “Montri Para” (“Ministers’ Zone).

Some of the bungalows and apartments have already been vacated. Others are currently occupied by advisers of the interim government, retired judges and senior government officials.

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is scheduled to take oath as the country’s new prime minister on Tuesday. Members of his cabinet are also expected to be sworn in on the same day.

Cabinet size likely 35–37 members

According to key party sources, the new cabinet may comprise between 35 and 37 members. Of them, 26 to 27 may be full ministers, while 9 to 10 could be appointed as state ministers. One or two additional members may be included at the last moment.

Officials at the government accommodation directorate under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works said letters have been issued to several current occupants, requesting them to vacate residences in the Ministers’ Zone to ensure accommodation for the incoming cabinet. Some have already left, while others have indicated they will do so within a few days.

Director of the government accommodation directorate, Md Asaduzzaman, told Prothom Alo that preparations are underway to ready the bungalows and apartments. Some are already vacant, and the rest will be vacated shortly.

He added that renovation work may take some time before the ministers and state ministers can move in.

Notices issued to retired judges, officials

On Sunday, the directorate sent letters to four retired judges, asking them to vacate their official bungalows as soon as possible, giving them one week to do so. Another retired judge has been asked to leave by next month.

Former chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), Shahjahan Mahmood, has also been asked to vacate the bungalow at 39 Minto Road.

Former local government adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and special assistant to the chief adviser Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb have already vacated their official residences.

Officials said advisers currently residing in bungalows are expected to vacate soon, which will free up all 24 bungalows.

Meanwhile, five apartments at Ministers’ Apartment-3 on Bailey Road are already vacant. Officials added that seven more apartments are expected to be vacated within a few days.

Renovation underway

On Sunday, officials from the government accommodation directorate visited various bungalows and apartments in the Ministers’ Zone to assess their condition and determine renovation requirements.

Officials also said that the bungalow at 29 Minto Road is being renovated for the Leader of the Opposition, who may move in if desired.

Sources at the directorate told Prothom Alo that in previous administrations, not all cabinet members opted for official residences, with some choosing to stay in their private residences. As such, the currently prepared bungalows and apartments are expected to be sufficient for the new ministers and state ministers.

Officials estimate that it may take one to two months to complete full renovations before the residences are fully ready for occupancy.