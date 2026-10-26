Winrock International reaffirms 50-year partnership with Bangladesh
Winrock International has reaffirmed its commitment to working with Bangladesh on agriculture, climate resilience, food security, safe migration and efforts to combat human trafficking during a series of high-level meetings in Dhaka.
Maqsoda Maqsodi, global president and chief executive officer of Winrock International, held meetings with senior government leaders on 25 and 26 October to discuss cooperation and the organisation’s longstanding engagement in Bangladesh, according to a press release.
On Monday, the Winrock delegation paid a courtesy call on President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and briefed him on its work in agriculture and aquaculture, natural resource management, trade facilitation, safe migration and combating human trafficking.
The president highlighted several national priorities, including improving healthcare access in remote and rural areas, strengthening food security, improving the preservation and processing of agricultural products, developing an efficient, technology-enabled food supply chain and promoting safe migration.
On the same day, the delegation met Home Affairs Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and Senior Secretary Manzur Morshed Chowdhury to discuss cooperation with the Ministry of Home Affairs in preventing human trafficking and protecting and supporting survivors.
The delegation was also scheduled to meet Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman during the visit.
On Sunday, Maqsoda Maqsodi met Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad. Their discussion focused on Winrock’s longstanding partnership with Bangladesh and its continued support for the country’s development priorities.
The speaker emphasised the importance of protecting citizens, strengthening agricultural livelihoods and developing the agriculture sector. He also highlighted Bangladesh’s growing vulnerability to climate change and the need to promote climate-resilient agriculture and aquaculture, particularly in the southern region, where rising salinity poses challenges to farming and livelihoods.
“For more than 50 years, Winrock has worked alongside Bangladesh’s institutions, businesses and communities. We came to listen to the Government’s priorities and reaffirm our commitment to helping build a prosperous, resilient Bangladesh,” Maqsoda Maqsodi said.
“Sustained partnerships are essential to creating opportunities, strengthening communities and advancing inclusive development,” she added.
Maqsodi was accompanied by Fuad Hossen, chief of party, and Nasir Chowdhury, project director of Winrock Bangladesh.