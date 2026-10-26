Winrock International reaffirms 50-year partnership with Bangladesh

Winrock International has reaffirmed its commitment to working with Bangladesh on agriculture, climate resilience, food security, safe migration and efforts to combat human trafficking during a series of high-level meetings in Dhaka.

Maqsoda Maqsodi, global president and chief executive officer of Winrock International, held meetings with senior government leaders on 25 and 26 October to discuss cooperation and the organisation’s longstanding engagement in Bangladesh, according to a press release.

On Monday, the Winrock delegation paid a courtesy call on President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and briefed him on its work in agriculture and aquaculture, natural resource management, trade facilitation, safe migration and combating human trafficking.