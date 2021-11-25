HC issues contempt of court rule against Gazipur mayor, 3 others

The HC bench of justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the rule and asked the four accused to explain within a week why the contempt of court proceedings should not be brought against them for violating the HC order.
Barrister Abul Kalam Azad, counsel for the petitioner, confirmed the matter.
Barrister Azad said Ashraf Uddin Ahmed filed a writ petition with the High Court over occupying his land illegally.
Following the writ petition, the High Court directed to be restrained from entering the land of the petitioner and not to disturb him in any way.
Despite the HC order, mayor Jahangir and his three others obstructed the petitioner to use the land on 21 June.
Later, the petitioner filed the contempt of court petition with the HC against the four.
Earlier on 19 November, Awami League expelled its Gazipur unit general secretary and city mayor Jahangir Alam for life for controversial comments on Bangabandhu and other local leaders.