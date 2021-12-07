HC orders removal of objectionable audios, videos of Murad from social media

The High Court on Tuesday directed Bangladesh's telecom regulator to take necessary steps to remove all objectionable audios and videos of state minister for information Murad Hassan from social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube, reports UNB.

A division bench of justices M Enayetur Rahim and Md Mostafizur Rahman gave the order to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and also asked deputy attorney general Bipul Bagmar to submit an action-taken report by Wednesday morning, in the wake of a plea by a leading Supreme Court lawyer.