HC orders removal of objectionable audios, videos of Murad from social media

In his petition, lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman claimed that such "indecent, obscene audios and videos can have adverse effects on the society".
"The responsible agencies of the government should have removed these contents but as they did not, I've sought the High Court's direction in public interest," he said in his plea.
During a recent social media interview, the junior Minister made derogatory remarks on opposition BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his daughter Zaima Rahman.
Meanwhile, a phone conversation of the minister with an actress recently went viral on social media. In that audio clip, Murad made derogatory comments on the actress, threatened her and gave her an indecent proposal.
Murad Hassan sent his resignation letter to the ministry on Tuesday.