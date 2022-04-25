HC orders to evict 43 illegal establishments on Ichamati River bank

The High Court on Sunday ordered the eviction of the illegal establishments on the banks of the Ichamati river in four mouzas of Pabna occupied by 43 persons.

The HC bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order dismissing the writ petition seeking rectification of the HC verdict on the river to keep their illegal establishments on the banks of Ichamati.

The court also ordered authorities concerned to lift the stay order on the eviction.