HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books

The High Court on Thursday stayed for one month the decision of Copyright Office Bangladesh that gave copyright of 260 books of Masud Rana series and 50 books of Kuasha series to theirs ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim, reports news agency BSS.

A High Court division virtual bench of justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and justice Mohammad Ali passed the order and issued a rule in this regard.

The court came up with the order after holding hearing on a writ filed by the original author of the thriller books, Qazi Anwar Hossain.