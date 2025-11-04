Metro rail accident: Who is actual nominee of Abul Kalam’s bank account

Irin Akhter, wife of Abul Kalam who was killed after a bearing pad from the metro rail fell on him, has stated that she never said that the nominee of the deposit of her husband’s bank account is his sister.

Abul Kalam, a private sector employee, lost his life on 26 October in Farmgate, Dhaka, when a bearing pad from the metro rail dislodged and struck him.

Two days after the incident, a post began circulating widely on various social media platforms, alleging that Kalam’s bank account nominee was his sister and further claiming that he had deprived his wife of her rightful share.

Speaking on the matter, Kalam’s wife Irin, his sister Laizu Akhter, and Irin’s cousin Arif Hossain said they were embarrassed by the false post spreading online.