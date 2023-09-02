Threat to remove govt or any sanctions will bring no gain: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said nothing could be gained by threatening to oust her government and imposing sanctions or visa restrictions.

“Let me tell you clearly, this is our soil, we liberated the country under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, there is nothing to achieve by threatening us. People of Bangladesh know how to realise their rights,” she said.

The prime minister made the statement while speaking at a civic rally in Agargaon after inauguration of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway on Saturday.