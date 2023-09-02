Threat to remove govt or any sanctions will bring no gain: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said nothing could be gained by threatening to oust her government and imposing sanctions or visa restrictions.
“Let me tell you clearly, this is our soil, we liberated the country under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, there is nothing to achieve by threatening us. People of Bangladesh know how to realise their rights,” she said.
The prime minister made the statement while speaking at a civic rally in Agargaon after inauguration of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway on Saturday.
She said there are many people who became nervous seeing the opposition’s anti-government movement or imposition of sanction and visa sanction threat.
“There are many who do not see democracy in the country, they want to salvage democracy,” she said without mentioning any name.
Without mentioning the name of BNP, Sheikh Hasina said this party was born by violating the nation’s constitution and the High Court declared grabbing of state power by Ziaur Rahman illegal.
“What will democracy get from the party formed by that kind of people,” she asked. “They do not know how to give (ensure) democracy…”
She further said the opposition BNP is ousting the government daily in the name of movement.
“There will be no outcome by injecting fear. The people of Bangladesh will march towards the flow of development without any hindrance and overcome such fear,” she said.
She said Boat, the electoral symbol of Awami League, always moved forward defying the odds.
“The symbol ‘Boat’ gave Independence, economic development, a digital Bangladesh, and the symbol Boat will present a Smart Bangladesh,” she said.
The prime minister said between 1975 and 1996 and again between 2001 and 2008 the country had plunged into darkness.
“Today the country is not in that era of darkness anymore. Bangladesh has started its journey towards light,” she said, adding her only task is to change the fate of Bangladesh’s people.
“The pledges we have given, one by one we have fulfilled all of them,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said since 2009 the government has ensured democracy and voting rights.
“We came to power by the votes of the people and ensured a stable and democratic environment in the country, that’s the reason behind the unprecedented development of Bangladesh,” she said.
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and bridges division secretary Monjur Hossain also spoke on the occasion.
The PM’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present on the dais. A video documentary on the Expressway was screened at the programme