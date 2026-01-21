US will work with whoever wins the election in Bangladesh

Brent Christensen, the ambassador of the United States in Dhaka has said the United States will work with whomever wins the election in Bangladesh scheduled for 12 February.

He said, "I believe there are many positive prospects regarding the US-Bangladesh relationship. There are several sectors where we can work together, including the economy, trade, business, and security."

The US ambassador made this statement during an exchange of views with several media personnel at the EMK Centre in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

Brent Christensen met with journalists for the first time after taking up his duties as ambassador in Bangladesh on 12 January.