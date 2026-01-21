US new ambassador
US will work with whoever wins the election in Bangladesh
Brent Christensen, the ambassador of the United States in Dhaka has said the United States will work with whomever wins the election in Bangladesh scheduled for 12 February.
He said, "I believe there are many positive prospects regarding the US-Bangladesh relationship. There are several sectors where we can work together, including the economy, trade, business, and security."
The US ambassador made this statement during an exchange of views with several media personnel at the EMK Centre in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.
Brent Christensen met with journalists for the first time after taking up his duties as ambassador in Bangladesh on 12 January.
In response to a question regarding the future of the relationship between the two countries, Ambassador Brent Christensen said that who will be elected in Bangladesh, and who will take on the responsibilities as the next elected government of Bangladesh, is a sovereign decision of the people of Bangladesh and solely their decision. No other country has the right to comment on this.
Expressing views through electing a new government at the polling station is the sovereign right of the people of Bangladesh, he added.
Referring to the US's engagement with all parties in Bangladesh, Brent Christensen said, "As you know, we speak with everyone. Whether they are in power or not, we have a long history of speaking with everyone. I have friends from all sides of the political spectrum here for the last 20 years. However, we are committed to working with whomever wins the election scheduled for 12 February."
Expressing optimism about the future of Bangladesh, Brent Christensen said, "We have witnessed extensive changes here since August 2024. I believe we will continue to see more changes ahead."
In this regard, Brent Christensen further stated, "You know, the people of Bangladesh have spoken, and they will have the opportunity to express their views again in the 12 February election. I believe there are many positive prospects regarding the US-Bangladesh relationship. There are several sectors where we can work together. Again, I mention the economy, trade, business, and security. That's why I am really grateful that President Trump has appointed me to this position and given me the opportunity to come here as the U.S. ambassador."
Stating that he is looking forward to working with people from all walks of life in Bangladesh, the US ambassador said, "I am eager to work with all of you and to continue these discussions."