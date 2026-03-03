38 flights cancelled at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today

Due to the airspace restrictions amid the war situation, 23 flights were cancelled on 28 February, 40 on 1 March, 46 on 2 March and 38 flights today, Tuesday raising the total number of cancellations to 147, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) assistant director (public relations) Muhammad Kawsar Mahmud told BSS today, Tuesday.

Flight operations have resumed on other routes, except those to Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai, he added.