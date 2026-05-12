Measles and symptoms: Nine more children die
Nine more children have died in the country in the last 24 hours due to measles and measles-related symptoms in the last 24 hours between 8:00 am yesterday, Monday, and 8:00 am today, Tuesday.
Of them, three died from confirmed measles and six died from measles symptoms.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said this in its regular measles report today, Tuesday.
According to the report, 1,105 more children showed measles symptoms across the country during this period. Since 15 March, the number of patients showing measles symptoms has reached 51,567.
According to DGHS data, 87 confirmed measles cases were detected in the last 24 hours. Since 15 March, a total of 7,024 children have been diagnosed with measles in the country.
Since 15 March, 36,881 children with measles symptoms have been admitted to hospitals, of whom 32,877 have recovered and been discharged.
Of the three children who died from confirmed measles in the last 24 hours, all were from the Dhaka division.
In the same period, one death each was reported from measles symptoms in Dhaka, Chattogram, Mymensingh, and Khulna, while Sylhet recorded two such deaths.
Since 15 March, 356 people have died from measles symptoms, and 68 have died from confirmed measles, bringing the total death toll to 424.