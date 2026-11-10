“Allah, I have entrusted my son to Your path; Show him mercy.”

The fire spread through the two rooms, which covered an area of approximately 4,000 square feet. Three units from the Kanchpur Modern Fire Station and two from the Shibu Market Modern Fire Station took part in extinguishing the blaze. Electricity went out immediately after the fire broke out. As the students made their way downstairs using the staircase, they all became ill from inhaling the smoke. Later that night, they were brought to the Burn Institute in Dhaka. They do not know what caused the fire.

Sonia Akter said the madrasa was just a two- to three-minute walk from their home. She was asleep when the fire broke out at night. She woke up after hearing screams and commotion following the outbreak of the fire.

The mother said, “My son has been placed in the ICU. They have put an oxygen mask on him. I went to see him once this morning. Siam's father lives in Saudi Arabia. He returned there on the 4th of last month. He keeps calling to ask about our son. I don't know what to tell him. The doctors are telling me not to worry. But how can a mother stop worrying? Allah, please have mercy on him.”