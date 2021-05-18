Health ministry forms 3-member committee to probe Rozina incident

The health and family welfare ministry has formed a three-member probe committee to look into the confinement at the secretariat and later handover to police of journalist Rozina Islam on Monday.

Joint secretary (development) Saifullah Hil Ajam was made the convener of the committee, reports UNB.

The committee has been ordered to submit a report within 3 working days, the ministry said in a statement circulated Tuesday.

The statement said legal actions will be taken against officials of the health services division if the committee finds any wrongdoing.