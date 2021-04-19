Low health risk if infected after vaccination: Study

Even after taking the first dose of vaccine, many are being infected with coronavirus, but their health risk is much lower than others, according to a study.

The study conducted over 200 coronavirus infected patients has revealed that more than 88 per cent of the patients did not have any breathing problem and 92 per cent of the patients did not need oxygen.

It was conducted by a group of researchers from Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU). It had been conducted from 7 February to 13 April. The study was conducted on the people who took the first dose of coronavirus vaccine from 7 February.

Led by CVASU vice-chancellor prof Gautam Buddha Das, the study involved prof Sharmin Chowdhury of the same university, teacher Iftekhar Ahmed and four veterinarians - Tridip Das, Pranesh Dutt, Sirajul Islam and Tanvir Ahmad Nizami.