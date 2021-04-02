Hefazat’s Babunagari wants exemplary punishment of Hathazari OC

The amir of Hefazat-e-Islam, Junaid Babunagari, has called for exemplary punishment of the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Hathazari police station for shooting at the madrasah students.

He made this demand while addressing a protest rally after the Jumma prayers on Friday afternoon at the Zila Parishad Market Chattar in Chattogram. The protest rally had been called as part of Hefazat’s central programmes. Junaid Babunagari was speaking as chief guest at the event.

On 26 March, outside Baitul Mukarram mosque, the police and ruling party men had clashed with demonstrators protesting the Bangladesh visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. In protest of the assault, madrasah students in Hathazari brought out a protest rally and the attack on the police station took place.

The police opened fire. Persons injured in the Hathazari clashes were taken to hospital and four of them died. Today (Friday) Hefazat staged countrywide demonstration in protest.