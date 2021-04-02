Hefazat’s Babunagari wants exemplary punishment of Hathazari OC

The amir of Hefazat-e-Islam, Junaid Babunagari, has called for exemplary punishment of the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Hathazari police station for shooting at the madrasah students.
He made this demand while addressing a protest rally after the Jumma prayers on Friday afternoon at the Zila Parishad Market Chattar in Chattogram. The protest rally had been called as part of Hefazat’s central programmes. Junaid Babunagari was speaking as chief guest at the event.
On 26 March, outside Baitul Mukarram mosque, the police and ruling party men had clashed with demonstrators protesting the Bangladesh visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. In protest of the assault, madrasah students in Hathazari brought out a protest rally and the attack on the police station took place.
The police opened fire. Persons injured in the Hathazari clashes were taken to hospital and four of them died. Today (Friday) Hefazat staged countrywide demonstration in protest.
The gathering held at the Hathazari Zila Parishad Market Chattar today was presided over by the Hefazat-e-Islam Hathazari upazila amir Maulana Shoaib.
Addressing the gathering, Junaid Babunagari said, “We pray for Bangabandhu. We pray for Bangladesh. We are not against independence or the country or the government. We oppose atheists.”
He said, “The movement will continue against those who shot innocent students. We demand exemplary punishment of the Hathazari police station OC Rafiqul Islam. He cannot remain the OC.”
In view of Hefazat’s protest rally, the police blacked the Hathazari-Khagrachhari road from 1:00pm today (Friday). The law enforcement members took position at a barbed wire barricade at the Hathazari Khagrachhari Road. This obstructed vehicles on both sides and many people were seen walking to their destinations. At around 3:15pm the rally ended and vehicles began to move again.
Meanwhile, as part of the central programme, the city Hefazat leaders and activists held a protest rally after Jumma prayers today (Friday) at the Andarkillah Shahi Jame Masjid premises.