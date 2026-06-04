Delhi hotel fire: 3 Bangladeshis in critical condition
Three Bangladeshi nationals remained in critical condition among eight Bangladeshis injured in a devastating hotel fire in New Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area that killed 21 people and injured 28 others, the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi said today, Thursday.
According to a statement issued by the mission, all eight injured Bangladeshis have been admitted to different hospitals in the Indian capital and are receiving treatment.
The High Commission said it is maintaining close coordination with the relevant Indian authorities and hospitals while closely monitoring the condition of the injured nationals.
The fire, one of the deadliest incidents in the area in recent years, claimed 21 lives and left 28 others injured.
Among those killed were nine Indian nationals as well as foreign citizens from Mozambique, Liberia, Nigeria and Uzbekistan, highlighting the multinational impact of the tragedy.
The mission said hospital authorities have advised relatives and visitors to avoid direct physical contact with burn victims to reduce the risk of infection and facilitate recovery.
Reiterating its commitment to supporting the injured Bangladeshis, the High Commission said it would continue to maintain close contact with hospitals and local authorities to ensure necessary medical care and assistance.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze, while emergency services continue relief and recovery efforts.
The fire broke out on Wednesday in Malviya Nagar in south New Delhi in a building housing a restaurant on the ground floor and a hotel on the upper floors.
The predominantly residential neighbourhood, popular among students and young professionals, is densely packed with shops, eateries and small hotels.